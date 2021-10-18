 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

SW Roanoke County 3 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick ranch has been beautifully updated throughout. Open living concept kitchen area offers granite counters, soft close cabinets & drawers, newer appliances & hardwood floors. The master suite has an updated bathroom with a walk in tiled shower, the main bathroom has a dual sink vanity, wood look tile and a tiled tub & shower. The master & additional bedrooms have carpet as well as the oversized family room in the lower level. Both living areas have gas log fireplaces & the lower level offers a walk out to the covered patio & flat back yard. Backyard has kids play set & storage shed. Roof, windows & HVAC system were all replaced in 2018. All flooring, appliances bath room fixtures also replaced or refinished in 2018. Buyers financing fell through

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert