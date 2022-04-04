Come see this beautiful 1.5 Story Attached One owner home on the end of a Cul-de-sac in desirable Hunting Hills. Walk into a Large Open Floor Plan with Great Room, Gas Log Fireplace, large dining area and Large Eat-In Kitchen with lots of beautiful cabinets & tile floors! A Large Master Bedroom with a large Master Bath & large Walk-In Closet on Entry floor, 2nd Large Bedroom on the Entry & 3rd bedroom/office/bonus room on the 2nd Floor. 2 Large Full Baths and Large Laundry Room with storage area, all on Entry floor. Private back patio. Peaceful setting, enjoy reading or viewing nature! Double Wood Adirondack chairs pass with sale. Several beautiful pieces of Furniture for Sale! 1 car Garage offers storage area. GREAT CONDITION & GREAT LOCATION! All offers reviewed on Monday, 4/4 at noon
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $325,000
