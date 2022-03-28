3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $325,900

Don't miss this charming Brick home located in desirable Wasena neighborhood within walking distance to Wasena Elementary and Grandin Village. This home displays quality features such as Crown Molding, Chair Rail, original Pine flooring in the updated large kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors thruout, Built-In Book Shelves in the Living Room and Den/office. $20,000 in updates: 2018 Ventless Gas Logs in LR FP, '18 completely remodeled Half Bath on Entry, '20 New Blinds thruout, '20 New 3 Ton Trane HVAC & New Trane Smart Thermostat, '21 Remodeled Back Porch, '21 New Shutters, Front light fixtures & newly painted front door & trim, '21 New Automated Garage Door, garage has workbench/shop w/electricity, '22 New Can lights in Hall. Heated & waterproofed Basement recently painted..MORE