3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $328,000

Updated brick ranch in Rke Co. Featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, remodeled kitchen w/ newer appliances, soft close cabinets, farmhouse sink w/ touch faucet that glows w/temp change and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors. Remodeled hall and master bathrooms, both with porcelain tile flooring. New front door, fresh paint throughout, updated landscaping, driveway sealed in 2021, two car garage, HVAC less than 2 yrs old, newer water heater and washer/dryer, unfinished basement for future growth and a park like backyard. You won't want to miss out on this home!