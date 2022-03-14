 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,500

Classic, beautiful three bedroom, two and one-half bath foursquare in historic Old Southwest. Combines modern updates with the charm of the early 1900's. Hardwood floors thru-out. Conveniently situated a few moments from downtown Roanoke, walking distance to the Y, neighborhood restaurant/bar, and Highland Park. Exterior features include covered front porch, ideal for neighborly conversation; new back deck, perfect for entertaining; fully fenced backyard; and private rear off-street parking. Inside, a cook's kitchen w/stunning granite counters, custom china/bar cabinet, pantry cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, including dual-fuel range. Parlor features custom built-in bookcase with storage. All baths completely remodeled- one with whirlpool tub, the other with a dream shower.

