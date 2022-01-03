Spacious Cave Spring area home with Vaulted Ceilings, 3 BR, 3 Baths, Hardwood Floors, 2-Car attached garage plus off street parking, and a Large Great Room on the lower level. Seasonal mountain views. Living Room & Lower Level painted recently, new Air Handler in 2021 and Heat Pump in 2018, new 80-gal Hot Water Tank in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first weekday morning of 2022 looks to messy or beautiful, making a decisive turn from a warm holiday season.
Virginia Tech stumbled across the finish line with ugly loss in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland to close out the 2021 season
On the road Virginia Tech's unexpected starting quarterback Connor Blumrick has taken to get to the Pinstripe Bowl
Season whiplash will hit pretty hard by Monday morning, as prolonged springlike mild temperatures and weekend warm rains give way to chilly wi…
We're not headed into hard winter anytime soon, but spring-in-winter will end dramatically on the second day of the new year.
NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Tahj Bullock’s collegiate debut came with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pinstr…
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Jason Peters tries to move forward in the face of adversity.
"It was a blast," Matt Hacker recalled.
Last updated 10:25 p.m. Jan. 2
New coach Brent Pry has a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild the Hokies football program.