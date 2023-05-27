Newly built home in great location
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $339,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greg Phillips has been publicly reprimanded twice before by the Virginia State Bar.
Roanoke Fire-EMS said that two city residential fires were connecte and the person of interest was 62-year-old Lewis James Lambert Jr., who wa…
Last week, a parent of a Glen Cove Elementary School student addressed the Roanoke County School Board about “child abuse, grooming, condition…
Privately made guns can be assembled from kits available online and lack a serial number that could trace them to a crime.
FedEx Ground said it hopes to begin using a newly built, 251,000-square-foot distribution center in Montgomery County’s Falling Branch Corpora…