Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Wedgewood Subdivision. Corner lot with beautiful mountain views. Granite countertops, master bathroom has handicap features. Convenient wide openings. Vent-free fireplace. Separate laundry room. French doors that lead to the fenced in backyard with a patio. HOA covers snow removal, trash removal and common area upkeep.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $345,000
