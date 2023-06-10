This beautiful Roanoke County 3 bed 2 bath home sits on over 13 acres right outside of town. Enjoy the privacy, incredible mountain views, creek on property and plenty of wildlife. Energy efficient open floorplan with eat-in kitchen, large island, farmhouse sink, plenty of cabinet space, trimmed with crown molding and wainscotting. Primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet, ensuite bath with large tile master shower. Perfect home office area with built-in desk, separate laundry room with extra storage. Whole house filtration system, fenced yard with plenty of garden space and suitable for horses. Property may be subdivided. Truly a rare find so close to town.