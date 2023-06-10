This beautiful Roanoke County 3 bed 2 bath home sits on over 13 acres right outside of town. Enjoy the privacy, incredible mountain views, creek on property and plenty of wildlife. Energy efficient open floorplan with eat-in kitchen, large island, farmhouse sink, plenty of cabinet space, trimmed with crown molding and wainscotting. Primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet, ensuite bath with large tile master shower. Perfect home office area with built-in desk, separate laundry room with extra storage. Whole house filtration system, fenced yard with plenty of garden space and suitable for horses. Property may be subdivided. Truly a rare find so close to town.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $347,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kris Hodges, 51, said he will continue to pursue festival and concert promotions. "It’s bittersweet, but change is the only constant we’re abs…
Chandler, a Franklin County native who is considered one of the top golfers from the Roanoke Valley, died Thursday morning at the age of 40.
An emotional Graham offered no comment Tuesday night and school board members said nothing about their decision.
It turned down a $500,000 sponsorship offer from Shelor Motor Mile that would have involved a renaming of the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.
The board also approved a football locker room renovation.