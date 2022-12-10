 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

GORGEOUS NORTH ROANOKE, STUNNING VIEWS,TILT WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIOANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATH COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE AND CENTRAL VAC. EXTRA LONG SHOWERS AND SOAKER TUB, LED LIGHTING, STONE FIREPLACE, PHOTO IS A REPRESENTATION OF THE HOUSE TO BE BUILT

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

By George, the Maroons move on

By George, the Maroons move on

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wherever Grundy High School senior running back Ian Scammell went on Saturday afternoon, he was met by a gang of hard-hitting George Wythe tacklers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert