GORGEOUS NORTH ROANOKE, STUNNING VIEWS,TILT WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIOANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATH COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE AND CENTRAL VAC. EXTRA LONG SHOWERS AND SOAKER TUB, LED LIGHTING, STONE FIREPLACE, PHOTO IS A REPRESENTATION OF THE HOUSE TO BE BUILT
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950
