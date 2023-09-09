BRAND NEW HOME! Ready to move in. Enjoy a lower interest rate through seller credit!! 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Outstanding features include tiled mudroom and 1st floor laundry, and a 2 car carport. Beuatiful 9' ceilings make it feel brighter and open. All on one level! Tile bathroom floors and shower walls. With wood floors in the living space and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms have carpet. Perfect blend of modern and comfort. All cabinets are soft close doors and drawers. Kitchen has beautiful quarts countertops and tiled backsplash. Siding is maintenance free vinyl white board and batten with shake pattern in the gables. This is a Great Location close to shopping, groceries, downtown, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Over 1/2 acre lot and so many possibilities for outdoor living and
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $359,950
