3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

Welcome to Colonial Place where you will find this home sitting at the end of the neighborhood in the cul-de-sac with only one neighbor to the right side. This is only 1 or 2 homes in the neighborhood that has a full walk out basement. One of the best features of this home is the sunroom that was added to the back side of this house with a nice patio underneath. Inside you will find a nice size master suite separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Open floor plan that runs from the front of the home to the back. The estate sale is Oct. 31st. Roof is 4 years old, and HVAC is 5 years old.