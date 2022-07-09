 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

  • Updated
GORGEOUS NORTH ROANOKE, STUNNING VIEWS, TILT WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN & BATH COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE & CENRAL VAC, EXTRA LARGE SHOWERS, & SOAKER TUB, LED LIGHTING, STONE FIREPLACE. PHOTO IS REPRESENTATION OF THE HOUSE TO BE BUILT.

