3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $375,000

Beautiful Mt. Airy Stone Mid-Century designed by Architect/Builder, George Maxey. Beautiful Maple Hardwood Floors on Entry level. Total Kitchen remodel '16 w/Granite counters, stone backsplash, Custom built cabinets w/Pantry w/pull out drawers, Stainless appliances, Double Oven, Double Bowl Granite Composite Undermount Kitchen Sink, NEW Disposer '21, Owner designed Banquette w/U-shaped seating w/storage under, table also designed by owner, great for eating while looking out the front window! Roof, Gutters, Downspouts '18, NEW Water line to street '18, Replacement windows (except back windows) Owner also added Wood blinds, Can Lights, A/C, sump pump W/Battery Back up, Large Living Room w/Gas Log FP w/floating Hearth & Custom built Cabinets, windows bringing in lots of light. SEE MORE: