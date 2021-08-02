3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,950

COMPLETELY RENOVATED CUSTOM BUILT HOME. TONS OF PRIVACY WITH 4.67 ACRES. NEW VINYL SIDING, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCE, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, UPDATED BATHS, LARGE BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET, CENTRAL VAC, ZONED HEATING AND COOLING, GREAT SCHOOLS, NEWER WATER HEATER, PLENTY OF DECK FOR RELAXING!!2500sq ft of solid hickory hardwood installed throughout: $21,204.07Remodeled master bathroom: $18,000Removed Half and guest bathroom: $4,000Upgraded foyer tile: $1,235Oak railings/newel posts and iron spindles: $4,000Kitchen remodel and all new appliances: $5,000