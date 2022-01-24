3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $389,000

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful home is located in a wonderful area with beautiful mountain views. Enjoy living in a quiet cul-de-sac on your spacious 0.43 acre lot with fenced in yard! This home boasts 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom en suite, open floor plan main level, updated laundry room,updated kitchen, freshly carpeted upper and lower staircases, and great lower level family room - the perfect theatre room! Neutral paint throughout and gorgeous handscraped hardwoods! Great school district!