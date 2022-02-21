This home was remodeled with ''aging in place'' in mind. Kitchen was designed in keeping the original architectural style while updating for today's modern lifestyle. Cabinets were custom designed; pulls selected to not catch on clothing. Exterior paint was selected from authentic Frank Lloyd Wright colors. Bathroom remodels included custom floor plan and cabinetry and designed with consideration of adding grip bars in the future. The bathrooms maintain original fixtures although in different rooms. Marble window sills throughout, light in every closet. Extra wide hallway. This south facing home has access to full sun on the driveway all winter long.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The exchange between Sue Kass and a speaker was among the most heated interactions seen in at least the past several years between a board member and a resident during a meeting.
Richard Macher's vision is to build studio and one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments for individuals and families. After closing on the real estate deal, he will have to remove the massive press.
BLACKSBURG — Austin Rosa never gave his football gear away. Certainly not after important wins.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker could be among the first defendants to face a jury trial in the U.S. Capitol insurrection cases.
Jeffrey says he needs a kidney transplant as his trial date approaches.
George Kegley spent 42 years at The Roanoke Times as a reporter and business editor, plus countless hours as a volunteer for many community groups.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
The Nov. 2020 shooting happened in the parking lot of Lakeside Plaza in Salem where Zane and Emily Christian, who had been separated for about two years, were meeting to exchange custody of their children.
Tabitha Thompson received an outpouring of love this past weekend after she died after being struck while cycling Friday on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.