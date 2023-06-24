CONVENIENT ONE LEVEL LIVING IN GORGEOUS NORTH ROANOKE, STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS. TILT WINDOWS, VAULTED CEILINGS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE WITH TILE SURROUND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN/BATH COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING IN BATHROOMS, CENTRAL VAC, EXTRA LARGE SHOWERAND SOAKER TUB, LED LIGHTING, SUNROOM, LARGE LOT ON END OF CUL DE SAC, BEAUTIFUL HORSE FARM BEHIND HOME PROVIDES AMAZING VIEWS, GREAT HOA COMMUNITY OFFERING SOCIAL ACTIVITIES, BRICK TO GRADE, KITCHEN ISLAND WITH BAR. CEILING FANS IN GREAT ROOM AND ALL BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $409,000
