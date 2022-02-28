3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $412,900

Approachable in its design, The Remingtons front porch gives this home its friendly facade. Step into comfort and convenience, where the main living spaces flow into one another. Making entertaining and everyday interactions natural and easy. And a flex space adds a layer of flexibility to a beautifully functional floorplan. Easy living spaces continue as you head upstairs. Greeted by the loft, this room is destined to do great things for your free time. The adjacent Owners Suite and two additional bedrooms makes room and then some for growing families.