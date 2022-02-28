 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $412,900

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $412,900

Approachable in its design, The Remingtons front porch gives this home its friendly facade. Step into comfort and convenience, where the main living spaces flow into one another. Making entertaining and everyday interactions natural and easy. And a flex space adds a layer of flexibility to a beautifully functional floorplan. Easy living spaces continue as you head upstairs. Greeted by the loft, this room is destined to do great things for your free time. The adjacent Owners Suite and two additional bedrooms makes room and then some for growing families.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert