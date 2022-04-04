 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $425,000

Fall in love with this Beautiful One level living home. This immaculate ranch is ''Move In Condition''. All new hardwood flooring throughout. Half bath was installed this year. Home offers a Split bedroom plan. Huge master suite w/walk-in closet & large master bath w/whirlpool bath. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Enjoy mountain views on Great patio area w/remote controlled retractable awning while entertaining your friends & family.

