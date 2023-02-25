New Construction Ranch in Roanoke County! Move in ready open floorplan ranch with convenient location to downtown, 581, 81, and Roanoke County Parks. Lots of livability with this home including a covered rear porch, open rear porch, bonus room over garage, and tons of storage. Split bedrooms allow for privacy within the home and large primary suite with walk in shower and soaking tub. Modern kitchen with walk in pantry that opens to dining area and sitting area. Large family room sits beside for wonderful flow. Walk in laundry room with storage and two car attached garage as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $439,950
