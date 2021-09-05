 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $450,000

  Updated
Private Retreat in desirable North Roanoke County! Unique Swiss ranch home tucked away on 4.72 Acres. Peaceful setting surrounded by nature & beautiful trees, lots of berries & flowers galore. Maintenance free Large home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful rock fireplace centered between the living room & dining room makes a perfect place for entertaining. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Attached 2 car garage with beauty shop already set up. In-ground pool (4 1/2' to 12') with pool house and cabana. Two additional detached garages. One with 220 electric, heat & AC - could easily be made into income producing garage. Fenced yard & fenced pasture. Small stream. New Art Roof 2016. New laminate floors in 2019. Hot water heater 3 years old. Seller in process of cleaning.

