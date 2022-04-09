Wonderful Like New Construction home in a great location in Roanoke City! This home offers ONE LEVEL living at it's best! Quality building materials throughout the entire home! Open floor plan, huge eat-in Kitchen with quartz countertops, spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, also with quartz vanities. Gorgeous Stone Fireplace from floor to ceiling in Great Room. Stone and fiber board exterior, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light. Oversized Garage with pull down attic and so much more! Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke’s Ramada Inn property on Franklin Road is now owned by the city.
Jessica Darling Dickson went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered almost two years later by Hollins University students along the outskirts of the college’s property.
In January, Clarissa Clarke invited a dozen friends to a Facebook Group for Bodhi Lounge. Now, her membership list numbers nearly 600. She intends to open a bricks-and-mortar cannabis café in the coming months, at a so-far undisclosed location.
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle…
Owners, community say goodbye to Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy, a Salem institution
Nell Fleming was at her wits end when she called looking for an affordable apartment, after learning she'd have to move out of her current rental because it's being renovated by new owners. Within a week, she'd found a suitable place. Here are some more places that might be worth a glance.
Just before 1 p.m., an employee of the bank in the 4000 block of Challenger Avenue reported a robbery, police said. A suspect was in custody within 20 minutes.
Plus baseball, softball and lacrosse.