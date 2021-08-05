3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $468,000

Listed/Sold Same Day. New home construction proposed - ''Crafstman'' style home with full walkout basement - 1 level living on the main floor, perfect for people that want to walk right into their house, with the ability to have double living space. Enjoy the nice front porch or back deck to enjoy your coffee or glass of wine; great room has cathedral ceiling & gas log fireplace & is open to kitchen with island & granite tops; master has can lighting which is also in great rm & kitchen. Great location - shopping & food minutes away; 3 minutes to 460; close & easy access to I-581 & I-81, beautiful non-through subdivision with sidewalks on both sides.