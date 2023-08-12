This neighborhood is strategically located near all the desired destinations including schools, banks, shopping and restaurants. This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for by the original owner since being built. So take advantage of the limited inventory and the superb condition of this fine home and seriously consider purchasing this home in this very desirable neighborhood, complete with clubhouse and pool. Call today for additional information and for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $470,000
-
- Updated
