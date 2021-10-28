1.6 Acres of Prime Location! House Not Livable. Bring Your Building Plans, Slab Already Poured, Well and Septic on Site. Cave Spring School. Walking distance to Clearbrook Walmart and Rt 220! If you are looking for land to build your dream home but don't want to hassle with paying to pour a slab, digging a well and septic or creating a driveway... This might be the perfect option for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $50,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
Lilly Ann Caudill was an officer at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
A driver was killed late Sunday when their SUV veered off a road and struck a tree, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
- Updated
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.
The suspended Hokie football player is accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.