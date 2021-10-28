3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $50,000

1.6 Acres of Prime Location! House Not Livable. Bring Your Building Plans, Slab Already Poured, Well and Septic on Site. Cave Spring School. Walking distance to Clearbrook Walmart and Rt 220! If you are looking for land to build your dream home but don't want to hassle with paying to pour a slab, digging a well and septic or creating a driveway... This might be the perfect option for you.