Nestled on nearly 2 acres of land, this property offers both relaxation and entertainment. Dive into the refreshing waters of the inground saltwater pool, and enjoy the convenience of a pool house for storage and hosting gatherings.But that's not all - the sellers have thoughtfully added an addition to the home, perfect for hosting large family parties and holiday get-togethers. Create cherished memories in this dedicated space designed for joyful celebrations. For those with entrepreneurial dreams or a penchant for hobbies requiring ample space, this property has you covered. A massive 36' x 96' garage/shed awaits your imagination, in addition to a convenient 2-car attached garage. Rest easy knowing that the roof was replaced in 2008, providing peace of mind for years to come.