 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,000

This is the last newly constructed home in the community. The home features two first floor bedrooms, 10 ft ceilings and a beautiful kitchen. Laundry on entry level. Second floor has a large bonus room/bedroom with half bath. Clubhouse and community pool .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert