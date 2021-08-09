Private Retreat in desirable North Roanoke County! Unique Swiss ranch home tucked away on 4.72 Acres. Peaceful setting surrounded by nature & beautiful trees, lots of berries & flowers galore. Maintenance free Large home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful rock fireplace centered between the living room & dining room makes a perfect place for entertaining. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Attached 2 car garage with beauty shop already set up. In-ground pool (4 1/2' to 12') with pool house and cabana. Two additional detached garages. One with 220 electric, heat & AC - could easily be made into income producing garage. Fenced yard & fenced pasture. Small stream. New Art Roof 2016. New laminate floors in 2019. Hot water heater 3 years old. Seller in process of cleaning.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $549,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
A Friday Roanoke County meeting included a long closed-door session and continued frustrations over the situation.
- Updated
Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to comple…
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
Police have obtained an order asking Apple for the information, assuming it can be found in the Cloud.
A kayaker has died on the New River in Giles County, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.