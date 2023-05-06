Beautiful spacious townhome offering hardwood floors, crown moldings, upgraded cabinets, 10 ft ceilings. Three large bedrooms. 3.5 baths. New custom window shutters. Large kitchen with unique quartz counter tops. Lower level family room. Easy walk to Keagy Village to enjoy dinner three restaurants. Quick access to 419. Enjoy resort style living in this active south west county community. Beautiful clubhouse with pool provides opportunities to enjoy neighbors at the monthly get togethers as well as getting involved in various clubs.. All included in homeowner dues as well as with some exterior maintenance, lawn service and snow removal. All information deemed to be accurate but buyer and buyer agent to verify all information., Owner agent.