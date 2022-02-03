3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $60,000

Lots of updates on this urban residence, new roof, vinyl siding, plumbing, electrical and rear porch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lots of updates on this urban residence, new roof, vinyl siding, plumbing, electrical and rear porch.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In March, Myungshin Yoon paid the home improvement retailer $32,600 to replace a large old deck on the back of her home. Lowe’s said the work would be finished by August. Here it is February, and the deck’s not done. What gives?
Sex acts were occurring at the business, according to a city report.
Deshawn Tucker is accused of abducting two women from a Radford grocery store parking lot.
Time is beginning to run out before the next batch of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of…
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is moving fast on the issue of public education. But the Tattle-on-Teacher hotline he announced recently might actually promote divisiveness in schools, rather than stomp it out.
The Roanoke and New River valleys are going to take a break from wintry precipitation threats this week, with 40s and 50s temperatures greetin…
In two overflow rooms, the divide on the issue was evident: one included those with masks, and the other included those without.
“It is catastrophic. If there weren’t 800 people at home today and we had to fire 1,000 employees, that would be catastrophic,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said.
The single-vehicle wreck was reported just before 10:30 p.m., on Hardy Road, one mile south of Virginia 122.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.