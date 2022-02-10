3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $65,000

Handyman special. Two story home in Roanoke City that would make great investment property or rental property. A lot of potential in this home. Seller began restoring home and looking to sell and not complete restoration. Foundation and drainage has been repaired and has passed inspection. A lot of the work has been completed. A great opportunity to finish to your desires. Main floor eat in kitchen with living room, 1/2 bath and laundry room. 2nd floor 3 bedrooms and full bath.