3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $719,950

Investors this is what you have been waiting for!!!! Possible commercial and/or development... This property offers more than just the beautiful home, it offers just over 6 acres of developable land. 3 separate plats.. The house and 1 acre, the second with 1.6 acres and the third with 3.8 acres.. The home and 1 acre can be sold by itself or it all can be sold all together. The home offers a lot, All brick, huge family room, open kitchen, formal rooms, good size bedrooms, full basement with rec room, 2 car garage on entry level and another garage under.Taxes and sqft are estimated and the buyer should verify.