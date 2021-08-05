 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $74,900

Home on corner lot. Replacement windows, freshly painted throughout. Entry level features foyer, living and dining rooms, master bedroom w 1/2 bath, kitchen, breakfast area and laundry room. Upper level has 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Home has a lot of character.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert