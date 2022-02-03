 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $85,000

Investment opportunity! Level lot on quiet street just off Grandview. Close to Valley View Mall, I-581, airport, Sams, BJs Clubs, etc. Vinyl sided cape cod being sold ''as-is'' only. Buyers may inspect for informational purposes, but there will be no seller repairs. Main level LR, eat in kitchen w/ laundry hookups. 1 or 2 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms upstairs. Upper level heat source is vents from main level. Covered front porch. Paved drive for offstreet parking. Half block to bus transportation.

