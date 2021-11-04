 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $87,500

Ideal entry level 3 bedroom Condo within walking distance to coffee shop, fine dining, medical facilities & Greenway. Easy care hardwood floors, generous size kitchen with separate Dining area, laundry facilities available in building to homeowner. Located on a beautiful South Roanoke Street framed by mature trees and sidewalk streets.

