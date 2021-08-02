 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Sit and relax on Covered Front Porch. You walk into Foyer, Living Room to right, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator, Enclosed porch for crafts or storage all on Entry Level. Upstairs is 2 Bedrooms and Full Bath. Back Bedroom doesn't have heat, has a window A/C. Basement has Rec Room with Natural Gas Heater, also has half bath, storage, washer, dryer, freezer, refrigerator and dehumidifier. Out back is Carport and Storage Shed/Workshop with Electricity. Seller says there are wood floors under carpet. All Appliances, house and shed pass ''AS IS'' with no warranty or repairs. Buyer can have a Home Inspection for Information only/

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert