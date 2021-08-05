3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Sit and relax on Covered Front Porch. You walk into Foyer, Living Room to right, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator, Enclosed porch for crafts or storage all on Entry Level. Upstairs is 2 Bedrooms and Full Bath. Back Bedroom doesn't have heat, has a window A/C. Basement has Rec Room with Natural Gas Heater, also has half bath, storage, washer, dryer, freezer, refrigerator and dehumidifier. Out back is Carport and Storage Shed/Workshop with Electricity. Seller says there are wood floors under carpet. All Appliances, house and shed pass ''AS IS'' with no warranty or repairs. Buyer can have a Home Inspection for Information only/