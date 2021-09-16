 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Great investment opportunity with excellent cash flow. Roomy (3) bedroom (2) bathroom home located close to 581 and downtown Roanoke. New HVAC, new gas furnace, newer roof, siding, gutters, updated plumbing, new 200 amp electrical service and (2) new 220v heavy duty window a/c units also included to help keep the house extra cool during the hot summer months. Large front porch, fenced yard, and spacious rooms make this a desirable home for a large family or someone seeking space and privacy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert