3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Great investment opportunity with excellent cash flow. Roomy (3) bedroom (2) bathroom home located close to 581 and downtown Roanoke. New HVAC, new gas furnace, newer roof, siding, gutters, updated plumbing, new 200 amp electrical service and (2) new 220v heavy duty window a/c units also included to help keep the house extra cool during the hot summer months. Large front porch, fenced yard, and spacious rooms make this a desirable home for a large family or someone seeking space and privacy.