3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $169,950

New roof 2021. Home features kitchen with appliances, breakfast area, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, attached carport and garage under. Full walk out basement. Garden space; fabulous yard with a stream and neighborhood. Situated on 1.12 Acres. Located in the Mt Pleasant subdivision. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater and public parks with walking trails.

