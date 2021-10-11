Perfect mountain retreat! This home sits on almost 1.5 acres of tree lined privacy but yet in the perfect location just minutes from town. Situated between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill this home offers all the amenities at your fingertips while still enjoying the serenity of privacy. This 3Bedroom, 2 Bathroom has an open living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace and big windows. The large basement has plenty of room for expansion!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $213,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group continues to advocate for Stadium Woods amid the immensely popular student tailgate known as Center Street.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame
Mary Huskey Palmer is charged with killing Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III.
Notre Dame kicks a 48-yarder in the final seconds to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s r…
He also will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
Regularly commanding more than 80% of the vote in Franklin County elections for three decades, Overton was known for his larger-than-life presence and his compassion.
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.