Check out this contemporary log home situated on a beautiful 1 acre lot. Entry level features Locust floors, wall of windows, master suite, living room w/cathedral ceiling & gorgeous stone FP, dining area, kitchen with newer SS appliances, & laundry room. Enjoy your wrap around deck which is perfect for entertaining. The upper level includes 2 guest BR & a full BA. The unfinished lower level is ready to be finished for extra living area, wood stove, storage, & spacious deep garage. Enjoy the peace & tranquility this home has to offer. Paved Driveway, beautifully landscaped, & a perfect backyard for a pool or large patio. New tilt-in windows, light fixtures, garage door, hot water heater, HVAC, & water softener system. Convenient to Roanoke, Callaway, Rocky Mount, and Smith Mountain lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $289,950
