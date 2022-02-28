 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $339,900

Immaculate 3Bed/2Bath Home in Town, Beautiful Setting & Super Convenient to All Amenities! Fall in Love with the Open Kitchen featuring Cabinets Galore, Large Island, Granite C/T, Heated Floor & Spacious Dining Areas! Office Area on Main Level, Hardwood & Tile Floors throughout, Cedar-lined Closets. Finished Lower Level offers Den (Heated Floor), Nice Fireplace & Game Room Area, Office(Decorated as Bed4) with Full Bath, Storage Rm. Large Detached Garage/Workshop, Storage Shed also conveys. NEW Roof & Updated Rock Landscaping.

