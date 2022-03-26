New construction with great views and upgraded materials. Enjoy 1 level living with LVP flooring, wide base moulding and 5 1/4''''crown moulding, 9' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel faucets, double hung 3 over 1 vinyl windows, Craftsman interior doors, under cabinet lights, brush nickel hardware, solid wood cabinets, and split bedroom design. Outside features 8x24 front porch, 16x12 covered rear deck both with 6x6 cedar posts, cedar rails and black powder pickets as well as a covered side porch leading to mudroom, vinyl board and batten siding with nice stone to grade and cedar shakes on porch. Lots of storage with full walkout basement and the attic is partially floored. Taxes based on list price. B2X online internet access.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $356,000
