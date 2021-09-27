Immaculate 3Bed/3Bath Brick Ranch, 2 acres, Beautiful Mountain View! Great Location between Boones Mill & Rocky Mount, Easy Access to Roanoke & All Amenities! Country Kitchen offers Lots of Cabinets, Open to Huge Family Rm & Formal Living Rm, Spacious Master Suite, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Tons of Storage space! Nice Sunroom, Large Patio for Entertaining! Lower Level with Private Entry: Perfect for In-Law Quarters/Apartment, 2nd Full Kitchen & Divide Add'l Rooms as desired. Shows Great, Very Clean & Move-In Ready! Enjoy Sunrise & Sunset Views!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $359,900
