New construction with great views and upgraded materials. Enjoy 1 level living with LVP flooring, wide base moulding and 5 1/4''''crown moulding, 9' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel faucets, double hung 3 over 1 vinyl windows, Craftsman interior doors, under cabinet lights, brush nickel hardware, solid wood cabinets, and split bedroom design. Outside features 8x24 front porch, 16x12 covered rear deck both with 6x6 cedar posts, cedar rails and black powder pickets as well as a covered side porch leading to mudroom, vinyl board and batten siding with nice stone to grade and cedar shakes on porch. Lots of storage with full walkout basement and the attic is partially floored. Taxes based on list price. B2X online internet access.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Blacksburg shooting, four injured; suspect taken into custody
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police…
The lawsuit had asked a federal judge to overturn the student's failing grade and set aside a finding of academic misconduct.
“Virginia Tech is getting one of the best DB coaches in the country, I'll tell you that for sure,” on the Hokies new cornerbacks coach Derek Jones
A man was charged Monday with being an accessory after the fact in the first degree murder of a Roanoke high school student Friday outside a B…
Blacksburg fatal shooting suspect Jamel Flint appeared in court by video on Tuesday for a brief hearing during which an attorney was appointed to represent him.
The property - located in Roanoke city - would serve the U.S. 460 corridor, including Bonsack.
The health care system claims it lost more than $150 million to the pandemic in a federal lawsuit against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.
Once constructed, the facility in Roanoke County’s Valley TechPark near Dixie Caverns will employ 70 workers, according to project planners
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.