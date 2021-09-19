 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,900

Move-In Ready 3BD/2.1BA, Enjoy Main Level Living with Gorgeous Mountain Views! Upscale Development, Convenient to Rocky Mount & Roanoke. Spacious Master Suite offers High Ceiling & Walk-In Closet, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace in Family Rm, Open Floor Plan. Full Unfin Walk-Out Lower Level. Nice Yard & Garden space! NEW Rear Deck being installed, work to be completed by 9/17

