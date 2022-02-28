 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,900

Here is the chance to add this home to your next chapter. Whether you are drawn to the combination of seclusion while still maintaining convenience to Rocky Mount and Roanoke or you just fall in love with the well thought our design of this home and manicured garden and grounds. Or maybe, it's the huge amount of storage room and the unfinished lower level that is just waiting to be customized into the space you have dreamed of. Whatever the reason, this home is worth your time to take a tour.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert